U.S. Energy (USEG -20.4% ) plunges at the open after pricing a 1M-share public offering at $3.00/share.

The company also grants the underwriter an option to purchase up to an additional 150K common shares.

U.S. Energy plans to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, capital expenditures, working capital and potential acquisitions of oil and gas properties.

In a bullish report published recently on Seeking Alpha, Long Player says the stock "has the potential to be a home run speculation... Companies rarely improve their prospects this quickly and dramatically."