Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B), the insurance and investment conglomerate run by legendary investor Warren Buffett, likely sold billions of dollars of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock in Q3, according to a Business Insider story citing David Kass.

He also expects that Berkshire further reduced its stakes in several banks including Wells Fargo, said Kass, who closely watches the Omaha-based company.

Rest of the BI story is behind paywall.

Apple is Berkshire Hathaway's biggest equity holding, with a fair value of $111.7B at Sept. 30 (the value increased from $91.5B at June 30); Bank of America is its second-largest stock holding at $24.9B fair value (vs. $22.6B at Sept. 30).

As of Aug. 14, 2020, Berkshire's Hathaway stake in scandal-plagued WFC fell to 3.3% and there's been speculation that the Oracle of Omaha will exit the investment altogether.

In its Q2 13F filing, the conglomerate disclosed that it cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by more than half to 22.2M at June 30, 2020 from 57.7M at March 30.

Other banks that Berkshire holds stock in: Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK), M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB), PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC), and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

