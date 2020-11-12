Tyler Technologies (TYL +0.7% ) signs agreement with Nevada's Department of Public Safety for Tyler Supervision, a parole and probation management software.

Tyler Supervision will replace Nevada Parole and Probation's (NPP) in-house application in use for last 20 years. It comes with voice biometric telephone check-in, 24x7 access through web-based SaaS solution, advanced CJIS security standards and amazon GovCloud requirements.

"We’re pleased to expand upon our partnership in Nevada by bringing our fully integrated cloud solution, Tyler Supervision, to Nevada’s adult parole and probation processes," says Rusty Smith, president of Tyler’s Courts & Justice Division.

