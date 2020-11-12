Gordon Haskett is constructive on the home improvement space just before Q3 earnings are reported next week.

Analyst Chuck Grom expect very strong results from both Home Depot (HD +0.2% ) and Lowe's (LOW +0.0% ), but resets ratings due to the share price swings since May and other factors.

"Looking back over the past six months since our upgrade of LOW to Buy in May – shares are up 23.1% versus HD up 13.8%. At the time of our upgrade, we suspected that LOW’s greater exposure to the DIY customer and lower exposure to bigger ticket Pro projects would allow for comp outperformance which has transpired nicely with 1H20 comps at LOW that have come in ~780 basis points ahead of HD. Looking ahead, we suspect this theme will also play out in 3Q20 and potentially 4Q20 as well," notes Grom.

Grom says that moving to 2021, the firm expects the pendulum shifts back in favor of the Pro/DIFM cohort, which along with being significantly further ahead on its investment cycle should lend to better for operating margin dollar flow through for Home Depot relative to Lowe's.

Gordon Haskett flips its rating on the two names, moving to a Buy rating on Home Depot and lining up Lowe's at an Accumulate rating.

