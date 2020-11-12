Following its newly-debuted Connect With a Vet telehealth service, Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) expanded its Pharmacy business to now offer compounded medications that are customized to the specific needs of pets.

"Building off our relationship with both pet parents and veterinarians, Chewy is uniquely positioned to make pet healthcare more accessible and affordable for every American household," VP, Healthcare Mita Malhotra commented.

The offering will provide pet owners the ability to order customized, pharmaceutical grade, prescription medications that meet their pets’ unique needs, that cannot be fulfilled by commercially available alternatives.

Earlier today, Walmart launched Walmart Pet Care adding more features to its pet business.