Facebook (FB +0.7% ) is making changes to the home screen of Instagram - making room for tabs dedicated to Reels (its TikTok-alike short video feature) and Shopping.

"The Reels tab makes it easier for you to discover short, fun videos from creators all over the world and people just like you. The Shop tab gives you a better way to connect with brands and creators and discover products you love," Instagram head Adam Mosseri says.

"At Instagram, our focus has always been on young people and creators because they’re trendsetters," he adds. "Now, we’re rolling out the Reels tab to be a kind of a stage, a place where people can share their creativity with the world and have a chance to break out and find an audience."

The Shop tab aims to make it "easy to get inspired by creators you love, shop on Instagram, and support small businesses. You can find personalized recommendations, editors’ picks curated by our @shop channel, shoppable videos, new product collections, and more."