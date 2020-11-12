Amazon (AMZN +0.2% ) will expand its Key In-Garage Delivery service to more than 4,000 cities across the United States after initially launching in 50 cities.

The new markets include Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, and Washington, D.C..

Key In-Garage Delivery allows Prime customers to receive contactless package delivery inside their garage through a smart garage door opener and the Key section of Amazon's app.

Amazon is also soft launching in-garage deliveries for Whole Foods groceries in five cities.

"Customers tell us they appreciate the convenience and peace of mind that in-garage delivery offers, and we’re happy to expand the service to thousands of additional cities,” says Pete Gerstberger, Head of Key by Amazon. “With this latest expansion, Amazon customers in thousands of big cities and small towns across the U.S. can now enjoy another Prime benefit with convenient, contactless deliveries right in their garage, all backed by the Key by Amazon Happiness Guarantee."

Related: Amazon has caught one of the largest tailwinds from the coronavirus pandemic due to lockdowns and social distancing concerns. In the recent Q3 report, revenue was up 37% Y/Y to $96.1B, topping consensus estimates.