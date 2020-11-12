30-year fixed-rate mortgage averages 2.84% for the week ending Nov. 12, 2020 vs. 2.78% in the prior week and 3.75% at this time a year ago, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey.

The mortgage rate increase follows positive data coming out of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate trial, news that pushed up Treasury yields. On Monday, 10-year Treasury yield rose as high as 0.96% from about 0.77% on Friday.

"Mortgage rates jumped this week as a result of positive news about a COVID-19 vaccine," said Freddie Chief Economist Sam Khater. "Despite this rise, mortgage rates remain about a percentage point below a year ago and the low rate environment is supportive of both purchase and refinance demand."

15-year FRM averages 2.34% vs. 2.23% in the previous week and 3.20% a year ago.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable rate mortgage averages 3.11% vs. 2.89% in the previous week and 3.44% a year ago.

Mortgage-related ETFs: REM, MORT, DMO, PGZ, TSI, JLS, CMBS, FMY

Homebuilder ETFs: ITB, XHB, NAIL, HOMZ, PKB