MorphoSys (MOR -1.9% ) Cherry Biolabs, a spin-off from the University Hospital Würzburg, have entered into a licensing agreement granting MorphoSys the rights to apply Cherry Biolabs' multispecific Hemibody technology to six exclusive cancer targets.

Hemibodies are antibody fragments that gain T-cell engaging capabilities after binding to an antigen combination unique to tumor cells.

MorphoSys intends to apply the Hemibody technology in the context of its CyCAT(NYSE:R) (Cytotoxic Cell Activation at Tumor) Dual Targeting Concept to discover and advance Hemibody-based treatment options for hematological and solid cancers.