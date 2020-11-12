Gold Fields (GFI -0.1% ) reports Q3 gold production increased 7% Y/Y and 1% Q/Q to 557K oz., at overall all-in costs of $1,070/oz., as operations recovered from the pandemic.

Gold Fields says its operations in Australia produced 250K oz. at AIC of $984/oz., while its Ghana mines produced 211K oz. at AIC of $1,068/oz.

The company says it paid down debt to $1.16B at the end of Q3 from $1.24B at the end of Q2, implying a net debt to EBITDA of 0.68x compared to 0.84x at the end of June.

At the Salares Norte project in Chile, engineering progress was at 85.3% while construction progress stood at 8.8%, both ahead of the company's plan.

Gold Fields also confirms its full-year production guidance for attributable equivalent gold production of 2.2M-2.25M oz. at AIC of $1,070-$1,090/oz.

