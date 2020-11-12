Teekay Tankers (TNK -5.0% ) Q3 results:

Revenue of $170.24M (-9.2% Y/Y) vs. consensus of $.

Adjusted EBITDA of $46.2M (+66.2% Y/Y).

GAAP net loss of $44.4M (-123.1% Y/Y), or loss/share $1.32 (-123.7% Y/Y), and non-GAAP net income of $3.1M (+114.6% Y/Y), or income/share of $0.09 (+114.3% Y/Y).

The company generated ~$31M of free cash flow in the 3Q 2020, contributing to over a $47M reduction in net debt and maintaining a strong liquidity position of ~$470M as of September 30, 2020.

"Following three strong quarters, spot tanker rates came under pressure during the third quarter of 2020 as a result of seasonal weakness, record OPEC+ production cuts resulting from reduced oil demand related to the pandemic, and the unwinding of floating storage. We were able to successfully mitigate the impact of these weaker rates with 22 percent of our fleet on fixed-rate charters during the third quarter at an average rate of $37,600 per day,” says Mr. Kevin Mackay, CEO.

