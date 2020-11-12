Teekay Tankers under pressure after mixed Q3 results due to weak spot tanker rates and heavy drydock schedule
Nov. 12, 2020
- Teekay Tankers (TNK -5.0%) Q3 results:
- Revenue of $170.24M (-9.2% Y/Y) vs. consensus of $114.4M.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $46.2M (+66.2% Y/Y).
- GAAP net loss of $44.4M (-123.1% Y/Y), or loss/share $1.32 (-123.7% Y/Y), and non-GAAP net income of $3.1M (+114.6% Y/Y), or income/share of $0.09 (+114.3% Y/Y).
- The company generated ~$31M of free cash flow in the 3Q 2020, contributing to over a $47M reduction in net debt and maintaining a strong liquidity position of ~$470M as of September 30, 2020.
- Crude tanker spot rates fell due to a combination of seasonal weakness, reduced oil demand due to the impact of COVID-19, and low trade volumes as a result of oil supply cuts by the OPEC+ group of producers.
- The company expects that tanker demand will continue to recover during 2021 as oil demand increases and oil inventories are brought back to more normal levels depending on how the COVID-19 pandemic evolves over the coming months. The OPEC+ group is scheduled to return a further 2.0 mb/d of oil supply to the market from January 2021 onwards, which would be positive for tanker demand; however, a more definitive determination is expected to be made at the next OPEC meeting on November 30, 2020.
- The company says, tanker market has come off the highs seen during the first half of the year, and the next few months look to be challenging. However, tanker demand should continue to gradually recover through the course of 2021 which, coupled with a positive fleet supply outlook, should help the tanker market begin to rebalance.
- "Following three strong quarters, spot tanker rates came under pressure during the third quarter of 2020 as a result of seasonal weakness, record OPEC+ production cuts resulting from reduced oil demand related to the pandemic, and the unwinding of floating storage. We were able to successfully mitigate the impact of these weaker rates with 22 percent of our fleet on fixed-rate charters during the third quarter at an average rate of $37,600 per day,” says Mr. Kevin Mackay, CEO.
