Rambus (RMBS +0.6%) initiated an accelerated share repurchase program with Deutsche Bank to repurchase an aggregate of ~$50M of its common stock, with an initial delivery of ~2.6M shares within the first week of the program.
Quick look at the company's capital structure:
"Our strong balance sheet combined with the increasing demand for our solutions in data-intensive applications reinforces our confidence in the future growth of the company," president & CEO Luc Seraphin commented.
Program is expected to be completed within six months.
The share repurchase program is part of the broader 20M share repurchase program earlier authorized by the company board.