The education sector is outperforming again as COVID-19 developments turn the focus back to online schooling.

Some school districts have already switched back to online learning due to COVID case growth and high levels of hospitalizations due to the virus.

Notable gainers include 2U (TWOU +4.8% ), K12 (LRN +3.1% ), Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC +1.8% ), Chegg (CHGG +3.2% ) and Lincoln Education Services (LINC +1.4% ).

That last stock is of particular interest as Lincoln ranks as the top education services stock in a comparison of Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings.