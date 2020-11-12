Q3 earnings from the tech giants have pointed out why online advertising is roaring back from a pandemic recession, Morgan Stanley says, and that sets up for a strong 2021 for Facebook (FB +0.5% ), Google (GOOG +0.1% , GOOGL +0.3% ) and Pinterest (PINS +0.1% ) in particular.

Ad beats are in part the result of consumer behavioral changes that have accelerated the desire to experiment and shift advertising spend digital's way, the firm says.

“Big picture, we continue to view advertising as being cyclical and see faster GDP growth leading to more ad spend across more industries ... as companies spend to reach the recovering/re-opening consumer.”

Overall it's raising its ad forecast for 2020 by 8% and for 2021 by 15% - leading it to expect 11% Y/Y growth next year, and 20% in 2021.

For Facebook, Morgan Stanley is expecting a bullish 29% advertising growth in Q4 and 27% next year - but those estimates don't account for contributions from Instagram Shops or Reels, two features that are taking new prominence front and center at Instagram.

Those two produces could add hundred of millions of dollars in ad revenue next year, Morgan Stanley says.

Google should see a recovery in travel search, while YouTube can benefit from stronger direct-response and a more stable brand ad market, it says. And as for Pinterest, at least a third of its revenue earlier this year was pure brand spend, so it should benefit as the broader brand market improves, and it will see a tailwind from automated bidding as well as other products it's building out, including performance marketing.