Aon invests $30M to create 10,000 apprenticeships by 2030

Aon (AON -0.0% ) announces expansion of its pioneering corporate Apprenticeship program with an investment of $30M over the next five years.

Company to lead the formation of new local Apprentice Networks in six new cities across the United States. Initiating with a starting class of more than 100 apprentices next year in the metropolitan area of Chicago, Houston, Minneapolis, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Washington, D.C.

Aon, together with Accenture, JP Morgan Chase, The Hartford and Zurich Insurance, will spearhead the expansion of the Chicago Apprentice Network to other cities. This will include collaboration with educational partners and nonprofits to create the Network's infrastructure, similar to the approach with City Colleges of Chicago, College of Lake County and One Million Degrees for the Chicago Apprentice Network.