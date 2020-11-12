Tellurian (TELL -11.6% ) tumbles after India's Petronet says it has decided not to invest in the Driftwood LNG liquefaction project in the U.S.

There's lot of liquefied natural gas available in the market at "throwaway prices," with no need for any investment commitment in LNG projects, says Vinod Kumar Mishra, finance director and acting CEO of India's biggest importer of gas.

"This is a non-binding agreement... just an agreement to explore the possibilities of any deal, which so far has not emerged," Mishra says.

Petronet signed an MoU with Tellurian last year to invest in Driftwood LNG for an equity stake and to take up to 5M tons/year for 40 years.