Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) is up 11.83% after beating consensus on both lines in Q3.

Revenue of $36.84M (+80.4% Y/Y) beats by $3.84M.

Segment-wise: North America revenue $26.9M (+60% Y/Y), driven by strong growth in traditional channels of trade; International revenue $10M (+172% Y/Y) with Nordic revenue up 182% to $9.5M.

Gross margin at 47.6% vs. 42.2% a year ago.

"Despite the material closure of locations in both our vending and health and fitness channels, which cumulatively represented approximately 23% of North American revenue in our 2019 third quarter, North American revenue growth accelerated 27%, from the 47% revenue growth recognized in the third quarter of 2019, to over 60% in the current quarter," says president and CEO John Fieldly.

Adj. EBITDA of $12.2M compared to $3.4M in Q3 2019.

Sales and marketing expenses increased 67.9% Y/Y to $8.3M, reflecting the consolidation of Func Food following its Oct. 2019 acquisition.

Net Income of $6.9M or $0.06/share, beats consensus by $0.04.

Celsius distribution in the US exceeds 79,000 retail locations nationally, and has transitioned 1,200 Target stores to DSD through Sept. and Oct., 2020.

"Moving through the fourth quarter and into 2021, the company expects a continuation of the accelerated DSD transition with our retail partners, further expansion into the underpenetrated convenience channel and new innovative flavors across expanded geographic markets," adds Fieldly.

The company ended the quarter with ~$52.2M in cash as of Sept. 30, 2020.

"We are long-term bullish on Celsius.......it is at the forefront of a disruptive force taking place in the beverage industry," writes Altitrade Partners on Seeking Alpha.