FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) drops 4.7% after Wells Fargo analyst Finian O'Shea downgrades the stock to Underweight from Equal Weight, describing the BDC as more expensive than its sister, FS KKR Capital II (FSKR -1.2% ), on a price/NAV basis.

Also says FSK is "less cheap" on a normalized incentive fee, "which may be in the cards."

Sees FSKR better positioned for growth.

While the two companies are "broadly similar", most fundamental factors "tilt in different directions," O'Shea writes.

"For example, FSKR is far less leveraged, but has higher portfolio yields," he said.

Notes that FS/KKR Advisor indicated its variable dividend policy will likely be permanent, on which O'Shea is mixed. "Analytically it solves the issue of chasing a dividend, but practically it allows the dividend to run down to much lower structural return levels without being addressed," he writes.

Wells Fargo's $14.25 price target (increased from $13.00) for FSKR reflects a 15% net operating income yield; rates FSKR Underweight - volatile.

Flags risk that FSK shareholders vote for advisor's incentive fee protection, "perhaps similar to that of FSKR's merger agreement."

It remains likely that the two firms will merge at some point, though they haven't stated any such plans, O'Shea said. "Here we consider that management originally intended for one vehicle, was likely prevented by market conditions, and remains supportive of an active dialogue," he said.

See FSK total return vs. FSKR, peers TSLX and OCSL and S&P 500 over the past year:

See FSK's price-book ("TTM") vs. FSKR's over the past six months:

SA contributor Michael A. Gayed says FSK's discount to NAV, though attractive, is tempered by stresses in the credit market and uncertainty ahead.