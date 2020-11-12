Citing industry checks, KeyBanc analyst John Vinh says Qualcomm (QCOM -1.0% ) has received an export license from the U.S. to ship 4G chips to Huawei, not the 5G chips suggested in media reports.

Vinh's sources seemed skeptical that any suppliers would be able to receive a license to supply 5G chips to the banned company.

Qualcomm's 4G win is still a slight positive that won't provide near-term upside but could become "modestly incremental" next year, says Vinh.

QCOM is one of Vinh's recommended stocks to gain exposure to Apple's supply chain.

Previously: DISH and Qualcomm to collaborate on the development of O-RAN compliant 5G network (Nov. 11 2020)