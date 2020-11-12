American Airlines (AAL +0.5% ) presented today at the Baird Global Industrial Conference. Management said the company's liquidity position is strong and estimates that it will have $14.5B in cash available at the end of Q4. Execs remind that it has $3.2B of unencumbered assets, which it could use if travel demand worsens during the winter.

The leveraged finance maturity profile is said to look solid even with the cash burn rate still estimated to be at $25M to $30M per day in Q4. The goal is to be cash positive as soon as air travel improves and reset the international network for future growth.

On business travel, American notes that managed corporate travel was only 16% of revenue last year. The company isn't "waiting" on it return as it makes its plans.

American notes it has the youngest fleet of the major carriers. Looking ahead, American sees a network advantage through its partners, which are established through an asset light manner.

American Airlines presentation webcast

