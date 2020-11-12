Wize Pharma (OTCQB:WIZP +33.3% ) has reported topline results from its Phase IV exploratory study in Israel of its in-license eye drop formula, LO2A, for the symptomatic treatment of dry eye syndrome (DES) in patients with Sjögren's syndrome, a disorder in which the body's immune system attacks its own healthy cells that produce saliva and tears.

The 69-subject trial evaluated LO2A versus Alcon's Systane Ultra UD (comparator), an OTC lubricant eye drop product.

Primary endpoint of the study was change in corneal staining score (measures the severity of the damage), after 3 months of study treatment. Secondary endpoints included a conjunctival staining score and changes in quality of life.

LOA2 met its primary endpoint of non-inferiority vs. comparator at the 3-month time point in corneal staining. Demonstrated favorable safety profile with no major adverse events or side effects reported.

100% of the patients treated with LO2A showed a clinically significant improvement in at least one of the primary and secondary end point measurements included in the trial at the 3-month time point vs. 90% of patients treated with comparator.

In addition, 74% of patients in LO2A arm showed a clinically significant improvement in both signs and symptoms vs. 59% in the comparator group.

LO2A is approved for the symptomatic treatment of DES in patients with Sjögren's syndrome in the Netherlands and Hungary.