ServiceNow gets Street-high price target, upgrade as Morgan Stanley praises durable growth
Nov. 12, 2020 11:40 AM ETServiceNow, Inc. (NOW)NOWBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Citing the long-term growth prospects, Morgan Stanley upgrades ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) from Equal-Weigh to Overweight and raises the price target from $559 to $652.
- Analyst Keith Weiss says the post-pandemic demand for workflow automation could position ServiceNow to "sustain 25%+ revenue growth" and durable FCF growth that tops 30% through 2023, which should prove the valuation is still attractive.
- The analyst also sees a path to "sustainable 25%+ subscription revenue growth for the foreseeable future."
- Weiss notes that NOW's billings growth performed better than peers during the pandemic downturn and should accelerate next year as the demand environment improves.
- NOW shares are up 2.4% to $515.56.
- Here's a look at the forward revenue estimates for ServiceNow. Find more earnings forecasts here.