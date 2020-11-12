Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) CEO Ivan Glasenberg says the timing of his departure from the company could be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Glasenberg, who has run the company since 2002, has said he plans to step down once a new management team is in place - which he previously said could happen sometime this year - but the pandemic could affect the transition.

"I want to introduce my successor to customers," the CEO told Swiss paper NZZ. "But to do so we will have to be able to travel again."

Glasenberg also says Glencore has no plans to sell or spin off its coal business, despite pressure from investors and environmental groups over the company's coal activities.

"If the world still needs coal, the question arises: Would global emissions be reduced if Glencore sold its coal mines to a Chinese company or someone else? Probably not," the CEO said. "So we're keeping the coal mines and phasing them out."

Glencore recently reported improved Q3 total production while cutting full-year guidance for coal production.