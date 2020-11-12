Newmont (NEM -0.4% ) unveils plans to cut emissions from its operations and power generation 30% by 2030, with an ultimate goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The new 2030 target builds upon Newmont's existing GHG emissions reductions target of 16.5% over five years, concluding in 2020.

Newmont says the new energy and climate investment standard "will ensure that the 2030 reduction targets are embedded into investment decisions for projects such as fleet vehicles, production equipment, onsite renewable power generation and energy efficiency."

The company says 88% of energy used for its mining and milling currently is generated from carbon-based fuels.

Earlier this year, BHP - the world's biggest listed miner - said it would focus on cutting its operational emissions by 30% by 2030 from 2020 levels and link executive bonuses to its progress.