First Trust IPO ETF outpaces rival from Renaissance as risk appetites shift

A slew of IPOs are slated to hit the public markets in coming weeks, putting the spotlight on two of the most popular IPO ETFs, the First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) and the Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO).

Both have delivered strong performance YTD, but the Renaissance product is up 75% , more than doubling First Trust's 34% advance .