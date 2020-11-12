First Trust IPO ETF outpaces rival from Renaissance as risk appetites shift

A slew of IPOs are slated to hit the public markets in coming weeks, putting the spotlight on two of the most popular IPO ETFs, the First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) and the Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO).
Both have delivered strong performance YTD, but the Renaissance product is up 75%, more than doubling First Trust's 34% advance.
Over the past month though, the FPX has held flat, while the IPO has shed 4.1%. That shift is reflective of the generally more volatile allocations in the Renaissance ETF, with a weighted average market cap of $28B vs. $60B for First Trust's FPX.
The sharp drops in volatile names like Zoom Video Communications, Beyond Meat, and Datadog Inc. were the biggest drags on the performance of Renaissance's IPO over the last month. The FPX has much smaller exposure, with Zoom Video and Beyond Meat making up just 3.4% and 0.7% of the fund, respectively, compared to 8.6% and 2.4% for the IPO.
As for AUM, the FPX has $1.6B vs. $346M for the IPO. Expenses are similar, 0.58% for the FPX and 0.60% for the IPO.
The largest holdings in the FPX are:
The largest holdings in the IPO are:
The year is already to be on track to be a banner one for IPOs. Both the FPX and IPO could see tailwinds continue if investor enthusiasm for newer tech stock remains strong. The latter may be more prone to the former on moves both up and down, however.