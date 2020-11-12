NV5 Global (NVEE +7.4% ) reported Q3 gross revenue growth of ~30% Y/Y to $169.9M; and net income increased by 32.7% Y/Y to $7.75M.

Q3 Gross margin improved by 260 bps to 51.1%; and operating margin improved by 241 bps to 8.4%.

Adj. EBITDA increased by 69.8% Y/Y to $29.93M, and margin improved by 416 bps to 17.6%.

Company’s New geospatial solutions and new client awards together represented 16% of Q3 bookings; and grew backlog by 9%.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $72.42M, compared to $21.56M a year ago; and generated cash flows from operations of $27.7M during the quarter.

Company paid down $18.9M under credit facility; last month, reduced credit facility by another $8.9M bringing the cumulative credit facility reduction to $27.8M from July 1st through today.

“Geospatial analytics is a huge growth space for NV5 and the QSI acquisition is fueling the company's 2020 growth,” mentions SA Contributor Hidden Opportunities, with Bullish rating.

Previously: NV5 Global EPS beats by $0.42, beats on revenue (Nov. 11)