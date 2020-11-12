Vaccine news is welcome, but economic uncertainty remains, Powell says

"The vaccine is certainly good and welcome news for the medium term," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said during a virtual ECB Forum on Central Banking.

Still there's uncertainty regarding the vaccine's production, distribution, and efficacy for certain groups, he added. (See "Logistical challenges can make Pfizer/BioNTEch COVID-19 vaccine a shot for the rich - Bloomberg.")

"It's good news, it's encouraging," Andrew Bailey, head of the Bank of England, said about the potential for a vaccine in the next few months.

It starts to reduce level of uncertainty that economies have been facing, but "we're not there yet," Bailey adde.

Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, reminded the virtual audience, "we were nine months ago facing a sea of uncertainty."

"We are clearly seeing a little less of an uncertainty on several fronts," she added, pointing to the U.S. presidential election having taken place and the vaccine news.

"We're seeing the other side now," Lagarde said. Monetary policy and fiscal policy "help bridge to the other side" of the uncertainty, she said.

As he has said several times before, Powell said more fiscal measures may need to be taken, but that, of course, is Congress's job. About 10M people have lost their jobs since the beginning of the pandemic.

The "most important leg of all is the health-care leg" in addressing the pandemic, he said. "There's no full recovery" until people feel safe enough to resume their normal activities.

Update at 12:15 PM ET: Regarding financial system stability, "banks have done well in this crisis so far," Powell observed, "But this is not a time for complacency."

He said the U.S. central bank will be looking at the non-bank financial sector for signs of weakness that may have to addressed.

He echoes Bailey's comment that the COVID crisis raises questions about how to regulate non-bank financial companies.

Lagarde adds that banks must be very attentive to corporate-loan books.

12:22 PM ET: Turning to Brexit, BOE's Bailey said "the financial sector has been able to do a lot of preparation", and he thinks "the financial sector is as ready" as it can be. There's more uncertainty for the non-financial sector, he added.

12:32 PM: The COVID-induced downturn has been disproportionately affecting women and young people with the increased risk of long-lasting scarring to their careers, she said.

Powell expects that there's going to be a substantial segment of workers who are going too need support in navigating the post-pandemic economy.

12:40 PM ET: The discussion turns to central bank digital currencies ("CBDCs"). Powell repeats that the Fed isn't rushing to issue a CBDC. "We haven't made a decision," he said, adding that a lot of work still needs to be done in studying the possibility.

"As the main reserve currency for the world, we feel it's critical too get it right, rather than be the first," Powell said.

Lagarde also said the ECB "is not racing to be the first" in issuing such a digital currency. Any CBDC from the ECB "won't be a substitute for cash, it will be a complement."

Issues that still need to be considered are anti-money laundering, privacy, and technologies that would be used, she said, pointing out that the People's Bank of China has been exploring a CBDC for about five years and Facebook has been working on Libra for about four years.

12:50 PM ET: In wrapping up the session, the three central bank heads were asked what worries them the most.

Bailey said he's most worried about the "huge uncertainty" his country faces and how that affects the U.K.'s citizens.

Powell talked about the potential for long-term damage to productive capacity of the economy as well as workers falling out of the labor force.

LaGarde points to two worries — "silliness and hubris" that can lead to war; and signs that the coronavirus is mutating in mink. "It means that the vaccine being developed at the moment wouldn't work" against the virus as transformed in the mink," she said (or other mutations that might occur in other animals.).