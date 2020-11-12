Encore Capital Group (ECPG -1.3% ) priced its offering of £300M aggregate principal amount of 5.375% senior secured notes due 2026, upsized by £50M from £250M.

Notes will accrue interest at a rate of 5.375%/annum, payable semi-annually in arrears, commencing on Feb. 15, 2021.

Notes mature on Feb. 15, 2026, unless earlier repurchased or redeemed by the company.

Proceeds to be used for redeeming a portion of the outstanding £512.9M 7.5% senior secured notes due 2023, issued by Cabot Financial (Luxembourg), wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

On offer completion and use of proceeds, the company expects to record related charges in Q4 totaling ~$10M after tax.