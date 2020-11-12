Domino's Pizza (DPZ, -1.4% ) reiterates its strong belief in its "fortressing" strategy as a way not just to grow its business, but also deal with states boosting their minimum wages.

Fortressing, a term Domino's brought to industry-speak about three years ago, refers to building many restaurants in key locations to improve service and pressure rivals.

Speaking to sell-side analysts at a virtual Q&A, the chain's top executives stress that the strategy helps both its carryout and its delivery business.

CEO Ritch Allison says that with minimum wages rising up to $15/hour, which Florida voters just voted for, "shrinking the radius" of delivery zones to improve the economics is "honestly something we have to do".

"Taking $20 worth of food 9 minutes away from a store becomes economically very challenging," he says.

Q3 operating margin came in at 16.8% of sales vs. 17.4% a year ago and 18.1% consensus.