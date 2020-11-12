Domino's Pizza (DPZ, -1.4%) reiterates its strong belief in its "fortressing" strategy as a way not just to grow its business, but also deal with states boosting their minimum wages.
Fortressing, a term Domino's brought to industry-speak about three years ago, refers to building many restaurants in key locations to improve service and pressure rivals.
Speaking to sell-side analysts at a virtual Q&A, the chain's top executives stress that the strategy helps both its carryout and its delivery business.
CEO Ritch Allison says that with minimum wages rising up to $15/hour, which Florida voters just voted for, "shrinking the radius" of delivery zones to improve the economics is "honestly something we have to do".
"Taking $20 worth of food 9 minutes away from a store becomes economically very challenging," he says.
Q3 operating margin came in at 16.8% of sales vs. 17.4% a year ago and 18.1% consensus.
Fortressing can help cut time of deliveries and also boost the carryout business and Domino's is "quite happy to put its own capital" down and build company stores to fortress, Allison adds.
The company is also using the strategy in international markets, an area of concern from the Q3 earnings call in October when executives predicted choppy performance in those restaurants.
Joe Jordan, head of international, notes that sales in India, which say substantial store closures, are running at 96% of year-ago sales as of the end of October.
Allison is also skeptical about the competition that might come from "ghost kitchens" for delivery options because of scale difficulties.
"If you have 'ghost kitchens' in L.A., you need 300 of them," he says.