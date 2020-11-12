Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, November 13th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.30 (+15.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.03B (+3.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SPB has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors: The Market Is Mispricing Spectrum Brands