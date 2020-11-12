Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA +9.8% ) has announced additional preclinical data of ATA3271, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic EBV CAR T-cell therapy targeting mesothelin for the treatment of solid tumors. Data were presented at Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting.

Results demonstrated anti-tumor activity of ATA3271 against mesothelin-expressing cell lines, with potency maintained in the presence of high tumor PD-L1 expression, as well as persistence and low toxicity profile was observed.

Results exhibited significant survival benefit in animal models. All mice treated with ATA3271 (n=10) survived through the study duration, while control mice (n=10) all died within a median duration of 25 days (15- to 35-day survival range), post tumor implantation. Evidence in six of ten mice also showed that ATA3271 persisted in vivo by day 51.

Mesothelin is a tumor-specific antigen that is commonly expressed at high levels on the cell surface in many aggressive solid tumors.

The FDA recently accepted an Investigational New Drug application to initiate a Phase 1 study of ATA2271, autologous CAR T therapy, for the treatment of advanced mesothelioma.