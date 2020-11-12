China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) is up 7.29% following Q3 beat. Result highlights:

Revenue of $114.42M (+13.8% Y/Y) beats by $4.64M .

Gross margin declined to 11.9% from 17.2% in Q3 2019.

"Our sales regained growth momentum in the third quarter as the Chinese economy has quickly rebounded from the worst effects of the COVID-19 pandemic," says CEO Qizhou Wu.

Net income of $2.4M or $0.08/share, beats by $0.07.

The company repurchased ~322K shares of its common stock during the quarter.

FY20 Guidance: Revenue expected within $360M-$390M, compared to consensus of $385.17M.

According to statistics from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, new passenger car sales rose by 8.5% Y/Y in the month of July, by 6% in August and by 8% in September.

