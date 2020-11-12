Amplify ETFs announces the Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY -0.6% ) has surpassed $1B in assets under management.

Since its inception in April 2016, IBUY has delivered a 255.98% cumulative return vs. the S&P Retail Select Industry Index’s 9.41% return through Oct. 31, 2020.

Comparatively, S&P 500 total return and the NASDAQ 100 total return, produced 70.19% and 155.70% returns respectively.

IBUY is an index-based ETF requiring companies to have 70% or more of revenue from online sales or $100B in annual online sales to qualify for inclusion.