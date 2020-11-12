Following up on its initial announcement in March 2018, Pfizer (PFE -2.5% ) releases additional data from a Phase 3 clinical trial, ATTR-ACT, evaluating Vyndaqel (tafamidis meglumine) 80mg/Vyndamax (tafamidis) 61 mg in patients with a subtype of transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR) called ATTR cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM).

Per the first report, the study met the primary endpoint demonstrating a statistically significant reduction in the combination all-cause mortality and frequency of cardiovascular (CV)-related hospitalizations at month 30 compared to placebo. The relative risk reductions in all-cause mortality and CV-related hospitalizations were 30% and 32%, respectively.

A long-term extension study is ongoing with an estimated completion date in December 2026.

The FDA approved the transthyretin stabilizer in May 2019 for ATTR-CM.