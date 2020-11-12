Total (TOT -1% ) says it signed a framework agreement with Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. to explore joint research, development and deployment opportunities in the areas of CO2 emissions reduction and carbon capture, utilization and storage.

The companies also will explore cooperation in improving energy efficiency and the use of renewable energy for oil and gas operations.

ADNOC says it plans to expand its carbon capture and utilization capacity by 6x to reach 5M metric tons/year of CO2 by 2030.

Separately, Total agrees to acquire Charging Solutions, a German business that operates electric-vehicle charging infrastructure, for an undisclosed sum.

