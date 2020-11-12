Tencent (OTCPK:TCTZF,OTCPK:TCEHY) says it will work with Chinese regulators who have proposed new anti-monopoly laws targeting online platforms.

On today's earnings call, Tencent president Martin Lau pledged the company's cooperation but said the antitrust regulations will likely focus more on transaction-based platforms rather than Tencent's core business of online gaming.

News of the proposed regulations on Tuesday wiped $290B of value from Tencent and Alibaba in two days.

