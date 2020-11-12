Fox is dragging on media stocks this morning (FOX -5.1% , FOXA -5.5% ) amid the prospect of finding President Trump - formerly its highest-profile backer - as a potential new rival.

Speculation that a post-presidential Trump would move into media (a kind of "Trump TV") has been longstanding, but it's come into focus today even as Trump pursues legal challenges to the U.S. election, called for President-elect Joe Biden.

Axios today was among those reporting that Trump has commented to friends he wants to "wreck" Fox News through a digital media company.

He's been vocal about what he sees as Fox's insufficient loyalty, most recently including Fox's early call of Arizona's vote for Biden. On the network's own air, he told Fox & Friends that "Fox has changed a lot." And at news conferences, he has given special attention to representatives from smaller outlets like One American News, as well as to Newsmax.

But OANN and Newsmax have yet to materially impact competition for Fox News, which has been a dominant media force, easily leading cable TV ratings even as it expands a digital and international empire. That speaks somewhat to how hard it is for smaller upstarts to get a cable channel started -- an expensive and lengthy process.

Trump may take that to heart and start with online streaming that could charge a monthly fee to his fans, Axios notes. That could always someday grow into a cable presence.

Fox's Fox Nation streaming service costs $5.99/month and has an 85% conversion rate from free trials to paid subscribers - success that Trump would try to emulate as he eyes that audience.

OANN was founded in 2013 in a partnership with The Washington Times and launched by Herring Networks. In January of 2020, the WSJ reported that Trump's allies, led by Hicks Equity Partners were looking into buying out OANN and were pitching GOP donors on the idea.

A potential Trump move into media also has implications for Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI -2.2% ), a traditional station owner but likely the biggest rival to Fox in conservative-leaning media.

Sinclair is the second-biggest local TV station operator in the country, behind only Nexstar Media Group - and it was looking to get bigger via a $3.9B acquisition of Tribune Media (which would have come along with moves to roll back caps on station ownership). That deal was scuttled not long after FCC Chairman Ajit Pai reversed course on the deal (a move that also drew a reach-out from the administration).

Tribune Media eventually went to Nexstar.

