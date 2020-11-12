Babcock & Wilcox (BW -1.3% ) reported Q3 revenue decline of 33.3% Y/Y to $132.5M, Quarterly bookings increased 106% Y/Y, and +111% sequentially.

Company says, Q3 results improved significantly, driven by a loss recovery from historical European EPC loss projects, and reflecting the ongoing execution of turnaround strategy.

Revenue by segments: Renewable $39.1M (-23.8% Y//Y); Environmental $25.3M (-43.8% Y/Y); and Thermal $70M (-35.3% Y/Y).

Operating income was $14.1M, compared to loss of $3.2M last year same quarter.

Adj. EBITDA increased by 153.5% Y/Y to $25.6M, and margin expanded by 1,424 bps to 19.3%.

Net cash used in operating activities YTD was $67.3M, compared to $201.1M a year ago.

Total backlog was $509M, an increase of 7.6% Y/Y.

Company had cash and cash equivalents of $38.9M and borrowing availability of $23.1M, as of September 30, 2020.

Company continues to target between $70M and $80M of adj. EBITDA in 2021.

Previously: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises EPS beats by $1.20, beats on revenue (Nov. 12)