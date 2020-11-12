Following through on what was hinted at in its earnings call ten days ago, PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) says all U.S. account holders are now eligible to buy, sell, and hold cryptocurrencies. At the time of the earnings call, just 10% of customers were able to transact in cryptos.

Also, the weekly purchase limit has been upped to $20K. The limit was initially $10K, and then raised to $15K in early November.

Currently, PayPal supports Bitcoin (BTC-USD), Ether (ETH-USD), Bitcoin Cash (BCH-USD), and Litecoin (LTC-USD).

It's been a volatile session for crypto today, with most modestly lower at the moment. Bitcoin earlier topped $16K for the first time in about three years, but has slipped back to $15.92K.