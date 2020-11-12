Caledonia Mining (CMCL -4.6% ) reported Q3 gross profit of $12.5M, +47% Y/Y. Gross revenues was up 27% to $25.4M. EBITDA increased 34% to $11.2M.

Though on-mine cost increased from $686/oz, to $758/oz as a result of costs associated with Covid-19, a share-based payment expense and the increased use of the diesel generators. All-in sustaining cost per ounce increased from $872, to $1,119.

The company said that that COVID-19 had no impact on production during the quarter and, managed to produce 15,155 oz of gold, up from 13,646 oz a year ago.

Caledonia also managed to continue equipping its central shaft during the third quarter at an increased rate as operations returned to normal following the relaxation of measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19. As such, the central shaft is expected to be fully equipped by the end of the year, and to be commissioned in Q1 of 2021 – about three months later than expected owing to pandemic related delays.

Caledonia sees 2021 output in the range of 61,000 oz to 67,000 oz, while guidance for 2022 is ~80,000 oz.

Voltalia has been appointed as the contractor for the 12 MW solar project which expected to provide about 27% of the Blanket mine’s average daily electricity requirements.