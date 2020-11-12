Tecogen (OTC:TGEN -14.4% ) Q3 revenue declined by 17.8% Y/Y to $7.2M; with Products at $$2.66M (-29.8% Y/Y); Services at $4.17M (-1.8% Y/Y); and Energy production at $368.7k (-41.6% Y/Y).

Company says product sales declined primarily due to the impact of COVID-19 related delays on projects and customer purchase decision timing, Installation revenue and Energy Production revenue also decreased.

Q3 Gross margin improved by 605 bps to 38.7%.

Loss from operations reduced to $207.15k, compared to $538.18k a year ago.

Adj. EBITDA loss reduced to 66.78k, compared to $421.76k a year ago.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was at $1.57M vs. cash used $3.23M a year ago.

Current sales backlog of equipment and installations as of September 30, 2020 is $10.7M, comprised of $8.1M of products and $2.5M of installation services.

