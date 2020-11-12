Peloton Interactive (PTON +0.4% ) tells customers that delivery times are still longer than usual due to heavy demand for its products.

Due to the current long wait times, Peloton has made the decision not to offer a Black Friday or Cyber Monday promotion in the United States or Canada this year. ‌

The company notes that it already lowered the price of the original Peloton Bike from $2,245 to $1,89, which is below the price of last year's Black Friday offer. ‌

New customers are being offered complimentary access to the Peloton App until their Bike or Bike+ is delivered.

Demand for Peloton shares has been almost as hot as demand for Peloton bikes.