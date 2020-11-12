Why is the stock market down today? Breather after big run combines with lockdown measures

Increasing lockdown measures are enough reason for investors to continue cash in on the huge gains in recovery plays and cyclicals sectors seen at the start of the week.

Chicago announces a 30-day stay-at-home order to go into effect Nov. 16 that bars gathering at homes and calls for residents to cancel Thanksgiving plans.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy tweets the state numbers are "stark and sobering" as restrictions on bars and restaurants go into effect.

The S&P (SP500) -1% is at its lows of the day with all of its sectors lower. The Nasdaq (COMP) -0.6% lost the support of the Fab 5 megacaps. now all in the red.

Selling picked up midday, with Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) -2.3% extending its losses, tracking rates. The 10-year Treasury yield, which had been testing 1% on Tuesday (the bond market was closed Wednesday), is down to 0.9%, off 9 basis points.

Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) -3% is the worst performer, despite a rise in crude prices, +1.4% and back above $42/barrel as OPEC+ focuses on a delay in an output hike. But XLE gained 18% in the first two sessions of the week.

Cannacord Genuity Capital Markets notes that when the Russell 1000 Growth (NYSEARCA:IWD)/Russell 1000 Value (NYSEARCA:IWF) ratio hits -6 or below, IWD sees a bounce and the S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY) pulls back, and the 10-day ROC is now around -6.7.

Among individual issues, no S&P components are more than 2% higher. Fox -5.7% is at the bottom with speculation that President Trump is out to "wreck it".

And in the category if things that won't go away, the Trump administration is backing away from stimulus talks, where the Democrats and Republicans remain where they were before the election: not budging.