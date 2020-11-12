Cantor Fitzgerald boosts its price target on Overweight-rated Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF +2.4% ) to $35 from $29 on a positive view of the outlook for sales to grow.

"We estimate that there is at least 20% upside to 2021 consensus sales estimates," notes analyst Pablo Zuanic.

Zuanic calls the guidance from Green Thumb quite conservative, given underlying market growth momentum in states like Pennsylvania and Illinois.

Zuanic also notes that the firm's 2024 sales estimates could be 33% higher if New York, PA and Maryland all want recreational cannabis.

Cantor's price target is well above the average Wall Street PT of $19.43.

Yesterday: Green Thumb Industries EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue