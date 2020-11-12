With a significant drop in Q3 revenue (-91% Y/Y to $11.7M) and net income (net loss of $41.7M vs. net loss of $3.7M in year ago quarter), Despegar.com (DESP -6.2% ) traded in red.

With cancellations amid the company's flexible refund policy in COVID-19, reported revenues, excluding cancellations, increased 406% sequentially.

During the quarter, sequential monthly improvement in transactions and gross bookings stood at CAGR of 20% and 29%, respectively led by higher domestic demand in Brazil and Mexico.

Brazil represented 62% of Despegar’s total transactions, which increased 170% Q/Q, however down 65% Y/Y.

Gross Bookings more than tripled Q/Q but declined 86% Y/Y to $165.3M; transactions and Room Nights both down 78% YoY and up 188% and 315% Q/Q respectively.

Meeting the company's $27.8M run-rate target for Q3, structural costs declined 49% Y/Y and 16% Q/Q to $27.8M.

Reported adj. EBITDA was a loss of $33.7M in Q3 vs. an EBITDA loss of $65.8M in Q2 and positive $9.4M in year ago quarter.

The company reported a use of operating cash of $24.2M vs. positive operating cash flow of $20M in Q2 and $25.5M in year ago quarter.

The company terminated its committed revolving credit facility, from which it had not drawn down any amount.

Preserving cash, Capex stood at $3M vs. $5.9M in year ago quarter; cash and equivalents as of Sep.30, 2020 stood at $386M (increasing $157.7M sequentially).

Steady Monthly demand growth in two key markets: