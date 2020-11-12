Casino stocks are lower as more local governments set social gathering restrictions due to COVID-19 case growth, and in some cases, hospitalization rates due to the virus near capacity. More color on a realistic timeline for when a vaccine can be broadly distributed has also swept some of the enthusiasm over Pfizer's report earlier this week on a 90% efficacy rate for its candidate.
Notable decliners include Golden Entertainment (GDEN -6.4%), Full House Resorts (FLL -7.6%), Wynn Resorts (WYNN -5.1%), Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI -3.2%), Century Casinos (CNTY -4.2%), Red Rock Resorts (RRR -2.4%), Boyd Gaming (BYD -1.6%) and MGM Resorts (MGM -1.7%).
Looking for casino stock that might hold up for the expected rocky road ahead? The casino stock with the highest Seeking Alpha Quant Rating is Penn National Gaming (PENN -0.3%).