Casino stocks are lower as more local governments set social gathering restrictions due to COVID-19 case growth, and in some cases, hospitalization rates due to the virus near capacity. More color on a realistic timeline for when a vaccine can be broadly distributed has also swept some of the enthusiasm over Pfizer's report earlier this week on a 90% efficacy rate for its candidate.

Notable decliners include Golden Entertainment (GDEN -6.4% ), Full House Resorts (FLL -7.6% ), Wynn Resorts (WYNN -5.1% ), Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI -3.2% ), Century Casinos (CNTY -4.2% ), Red Rock Resorts (RRR -2.4% ), Boyd Gaming (BYD -1.6% ) and MGM Resorts (MGM -1.7% ).