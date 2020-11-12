Amazon moving some Alexa, facial recognition computing to in-house chips

Amazon (AMZN -1.0% ) is moving part of its Alexa computing from Nvidia (NVDA +0.9% ) to the in-house Inferentia chips.

The Inferentia chips will be used when an Echo user's voice query is sent to an Amazon data center for processing and answering in a text format that then has to be converted to audio. Amazon said the in-house chips will cover the "majority" of these actions.

The e-commerce and cloud giant says the move has improved latency by 25% at a 30% lower cost.

The Rekognition facial recognition service has also started to move to Inferentia chips, but Amazon didn't disclose what chips the service currently uses.

Amazon first announced its chips in 2018 in a continuing trend of tech giants designing custom silicon.

Earlier this week, Apple launched a new Mac lineup featuring its new M1 chip, starting a two-year breakup with supplier Intel.