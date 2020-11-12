Liberty Global (LBTYA +1.2% ) has completed its acquisition of Sunrise Communications (OTC:SMCCY).

Through its UPC Switzerland unit, Liberty Global holds more than 98% of the share capital after its all-cash public tender offer.

It will now start a squeeze-out according to Swiss law, and then will have Sunrise shares delisted from the Swiss Exchange.

At that point Sunrise will become a wholly owned subsidiary, and it will operate independently of UPC Switzerland until the two companies are integrated early next year.

