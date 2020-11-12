Reports of a new executive order cracking down on investment in Chinese firms are hitting China's state-owned telecoms.
A new order that could arrive as soon as today could prohibit U.S. investment in companies Washington says are owned or controlled by China's military, Reuters says.
That order could go into effect Jan. 11, according to the report.
Taking a sudden turn lower on the NYSE in the last few minutes: China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) -7.3%, China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) -3.5%, China Unicom (NYSE:CHU) -5.2%.